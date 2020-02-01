Banned Books Week 2020: Reckless Reader Recommendations

For Banned Books Week, a few of our Reckless Reader partner bookstores sent us their lists of recommended books to read or reread with themes and storylines related to censorship and oppression. In the current moment, it is difficult for many to find solid footing amidst the social and political turmoil unfolding this year. These books may serve as a ledge to grasp, a guide to better understand our own era.

¤

From Brazos Bookstore in Houston, Texas, a list of classics featuring social upheaval, authoritarian systems, and counterculture lenses:

Naked Lunch by William Burroughs

The Bluest Eye by Toni Morrison

Animal Farm by George Orwell

Tropic of Cancer by Henry Miller

The Color Purple by Alice Walker

The Handmaid’s Tale by Maragret Atwood

To Kill a Mockingbird by Harper Lee

The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian by Sherman Alexie

The Catcher in the Rye by J.D. Salinger

¤

From Eclectuals in Lakewood, California, a list related to race and the struggle for justice in an uneven system:

The Fire Next Time by James Baldwin Burn This Book by Toni Morrison The Short Life and Curious Death of Free Speech by Ellis Cose Dare to Speak by Suzanne Nossel Macroeconomic Inequality from Reagan to Trump by Lance Taylor ¤ From Green Apple Books in San Francisco, CA: I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings by Maya Angelou Slaughterhouse Five by Kurt Vonnegut Animal Farm by George Orwell All American Boys by Brendan Kiely & Jason Reynolds George by Alex Gino Looking For Alaska by John Green The New Jim Crow by Michelle Alexander (banned in certain prisons) Push by Sapphire The Bluest Eye by Toni Morrison The House of Spirits by Isabel Allende Go Tell It on the Mountain by James Baldwin The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime by Mark Haddon Norwegian Wood by Haruki Murakami The Kite Runner by Khaled Hosseini Bless Me, Ultima by Rudolfo Anaya

¤ As for LARB, we’re offering a LARB Books Provocations series bundle at a discount, three books for $30. The Terror of the Unforeseen by Henry A. Giroux Advice & Consent: A Play in One Act by Yxta Maya Murray Atrocity Exhibition: Life in the Age of Total Violence by Brad Evans

¤

What are you reading?