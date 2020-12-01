This is a love poem to Wuhan, written in the early days and news of deaths from the novel coronavirus pneumonia, in condolence and contemplation. By Allison Hedge Coke, who teaches at UC Riverside, and who was recently awarded the First Jade Nurtured Sihui Female International Poetry Award of Excellent Foreign Poet.
¤
Wuhan
with love
Below Yellow Crane Tower,
place people come and go
from all points inward, out,
is the plum blossom aware
full petaled faces presenting
life across Han and Yangtze
Condolences in beauty now,
alongside Hubei lily pads floating
like people on this precious night
wishing life,