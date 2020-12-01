This is a love poem to Wuhan, written in the early days and news of deaths from the novel coronavirus pneumonia, in condolence and contemplation. By Allison Hedge Coke, who teaches at UC Riverside, and who was recently awarded the First Jade Nurtured Sihui Female International Poetry Award of Excellent Foreign Poet.

¤

Wuhan

with love

Below Yellow Crane Tower,

place people come and go

from all points inward, out,

is the plum blossom aware

full petaled faces presenting

life across Han and Yangtze

Condolences in beauty now,

alongside Hubei lily pads floating

like people on this precious night

wishing life,