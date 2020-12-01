    • A Love Poem to Wuhan

    By Allison Hedge Coke

    This is a love poem to Wuhan, written in the early days and news of deaths from the novel coronavirus pneumonia, in condolence and contemplation. By Allison Hedge Coke, who teaches at UC Riverside, and who was recently awarded the First Jade Nurtured Sihui Female International Poetry Award of Excellent Foreign Poet.

     

    ¤

    Wuhan

    with love

     

    Below Yellow Crane Tower,

    place people come and go

    from all points inward, out,

    is the plum blossom aware

    full petaled faces presenting

    life across Han and Yangtze

     

    Condolences in beauty now,

    alongside Hubei lily pads floating

    like people on this precious night

     

    wishing life,

    FacebookTwitterEmail