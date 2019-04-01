Borderless in El Paso, Texas

For all the victims, the injured, their families, our people.
In the North
From the broken shoes pointing
Toward each other w/o a body
The lost mother the riddled father the tiny child
Empty scattered on the superstore
Asphalt parking lot
we
will
find strength
In the South
We will cradle the last last degree of courage
From the feverish cell boy gone in chicken wire detention
Freezer warehouse La Hielera cage
no mamá no papá
Yes —
separated
in the South — yes
massacred
in the North
Borderless in El Paso
we
will
continue
— Juan Felipe Herrera, 8-4-19