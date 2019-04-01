    • Borderless in El Paso, Texas

    By Juan Felipe Herrera
    For all the victims, the injured, their families, our people.

     

    In the North

    From the broken shoes pointing

    Toward each other w/o a body

    The lost mother the riddled father the tiny child

    Empty scattered on the superstore

    Asphalt parking lot

    we

    will

    find strength

    In the South

    We will cradle the last last degree of courage

    From the feverish cell boy gone in chicken wire detention

    Freezer warehouse La Hielera cage

    no mamá no papá

     

    Yes —

    separated

    in the South — yes

    massacred

    in the North

    Borderless in El Paso

    we

    will

    continue

     

     

    — Juan Felipe Herrera, 8-4-19

