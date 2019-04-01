Borderless in El Paso, Texas

For all the victims, the injured, their families, our people.

In the North

From the broken shoes pointing

Toward each other w/o a body

The lost mother the riddled father the tiny child

Empty scattered on the superstore

Asphalt parking lot

we will find strength

In the South

We will cradle the last last degree of courage

From the feverish cell boy gone in chicken wire detention

Freezer warehouse La Hielera cage

no mamá no papá

Yes — separated in the South — yes massacred in the North

Borderless in El Paso

we will continue

— Juan Felipe Herrera, 8-4-19