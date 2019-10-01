The cochineal is a small insect belonging to the suborder Strnorryncha, a division of bugs known more for the color they produce after death, when crushed: natural red #4, also called carmine. The bug is a parasite, leeching life out of the prickly pear cactus. Artist Sandy Rodriguez uses the insect to produce its characteristic dye to paint maps of a dystopic, alternative Los Angeles, where skull-faced helicopters circle a Camino Real mission — a mission that has become a contemporary jail.

The tripartite symbiosis (parasitic or not) of time, space, and culture is one resistant through-line of this year’s larger-than-life COLA 2019 show at Barnsdall Art Park’s Los Angeles Municipal Art Gallery (LAMAG). Rodriguez is one recipient of this year’s COLA grant, an award of $10,000 given to eleven mid-career visual artists for twenty years from the City of Los Angeles’ Department of Cultural Affairs.

This year’s awardees are fearsome and oversized. The gallery bursts with large-scale, ambitious projects that engage the disparate, loud strangeness of life in Los Angeles individually and as an unmistakable whole. The show is emblematic of the dedication of the gallery to their larger project: to support young or unrecognized artists and, in gallery director Isabelle Lutterodt’s words, “to provide Angelenos… with a civic space [to be] self-reflective, where they can turn to wonder.” Free admission and inclusive public programming are one tradition of the gallery, a rare non-profit municipal offering (LACMA, by contrast, raised its GA price to $20 in 2017). Lutterodt and exhibition curator Ciara Moloney remain singularly focused on the insular, radical legacy of LAMAG in a city recently flooded with the Paramount-Studios-cum-art-market elite. Breathe deep — LAMAG is actually that refreshing.

In 1927, oil heiress Aline Barnsdall bequeathed her land — now Barnsdall Art Park, where LAMAG sits — in a deed to the city that included the Frank Lloyd Wright-built Hollyhock House. Both Wright and Barnsdall saw the project as partially failed. The city, too, has struggled with the area, pumping in close to $21 million for the historic house and park in a revitalization project that more-or-less concluded in 2015. It’s also my favorite overlook in LA — maybe because of its dirty imprecision and seemingly half-finished landscaping, far superior to the manicured Whole Foods-adjacent Silver Lake Reservoir or tourist-flooded Griffith Park.

Aline Barnsdall envisioned the hillside between Hollywood and Sunset “to be this cultural campus — she wanted artists’ studios, a theatre, a gallery,” Lutterodt told me. The path to realizing this vision has been far from easy: rocked by the 1994 Northridge quake, large sections of the Hollyhock House fell into disrepair. A hospital was built on Sunset Boulevard east of the park, making a significant dent in the Barnsdall swath of land. But the team at LAMAG is dedicated to the vision of the gallery and park as a spot away from what Moloney called “the capitalist treadmill” people often find themselves inevitably yoked to.

Lutterodt, Moloney, and fellow curator Steven Wong revamped the mission statement in the past few years to clarify the gallery’s position within the huge and amorphous Department of Cultural Affairs. LAMAG staff are all employed directly by the department in the Community Arts sector, a division that includes other cultural centers like San Pedro’s Angel’s Gate and South LA’s Watts Towers Arts Center. LAMAG boasts a rich legacy defined largely by the late curator Josine Ianco-Starrels, whose name came up innumerable times in my conversations with Moloney and Lutterodt.

Like the current team, Ianco-Starrels saw the gallery as an inclusive, diverse cultural space dedicated to being “responsive to the human experience in Los Angeles.” “The human experience in LA is not a monolith,” Lutterodt said. “There are macro and micro communities. What we try to do is create an experience [that] brings all of that to life.” Ianco-Starrels gave David Hammons his first show at a major LA institution at Barnsdall in 1984. Other art world juggernauts also got their start at the hilltop space, which boasts alumni like Eleanor Antin, Kerry James Marshall, Senga Nengudi, and Ed Ruscha — to name a few.

Despite their stalwart history, the municipal art gallery struggles for definition in the wooly terrain between the commercial art world and more established public museums like LACMA or the Hammer. The gallery does not sell any of the work it exhibits, nor does the work enter a collection held by LAMAG — because there isn’t one. “I always tell people we are unburdened by a collection,” Moloney said. “And they laugh. They say, why is a collection a burden? But we are never duty-bound to previous decision-making.”

With acquisitions and profit out of the question, the work of the small team at LAMAG focuses on developing accessible programming — there will be a foraging workshop and a collage day for COLA — and spotlighting artists who, as Moloney said, “might be the grandes dames of LA one day.” That’s what makes the key verb of LAMAG’s mission statement, “to be responsive,” equal parts accurate and strange in a culture that prides canons and capital. The gallery’s cottage cheese ceilings and mid-century cement breathe LA: stuck in time, oozing lifestyle and curious, slow resilience. I’m not sure what a New York collector would do here. Cry?

It’s not just the gallery. The works in COLA 2019 seem to lurch with anti-commercial, municipal pride. For one thing, most of the works are huge and would consequently be near-impossible to sell. Kim Fisher’s large-scale collage is the central eye candy of the show, where large swaths of very-LA manicured hedge are printed on metal made to look like paper, next to blown up newspaper cutouts. “I was excited to make a piece drawn from my experiences of the city,” said Fisher in our email chain. “It’s about location and [its] meant to have a ‘sidewalk nature.’” The work is comprised of 36 photographs, mostly of hedges. It looks like a billboard ran into a Beverly Hills McMansion. Moloney describes a similar “sidewalk” feeling for the Angeleno, of walking down the street alone and going into a restaurant, where there are suddenly hundreds of people. The works in the COLA show seem to be surprised by the presence of others, reluctantly negotiating relationships between each other. Enrique Castrejon’s wall-based sculptures draw from his continued work at an LGBTQ center in LA. Strips of string-like paper printed with “facts” about AIDS strap male bodies against the gallery walls, throwing the coolness of text against floating, dismembered figures. Sabrina Gschwandtner’s work is in the next room, where a dense weave 16mm strips culled from Alice Guy-Blaché and Germaine Dulac’s work form the “film quilts” the artist is known for. Texturally and figuratively, they ignite each other: a testament to Moloney’s ability to construct a grant exhibition for eleven artists who decided to, like Fisher noted, “go big or go home.” When I suggested potential themes of the exhibition to Moloney, she almost laughed. “If I could find one thing that would unify them all, it would be so general as to be redundant.” Unmoored from financial and spatial constraints, the work seems to explode beyond its borders. Grandes dames, indeed.

My favorite block in Los Angeles has a Salvadoran travel agency, an Armenian bakery, and a golf course. I like to imagine the clientele of each running into the other in the parking lot. On top of Barnsdall’s hill in East Hollywood, a Frank Lloyd Wright house meets an art gallery meets a park that doubles as a historic gay cruising site (a topic examined by the artist Cassils in last year’s COLA show). What to make of the lack of cohesion, the peculiar isolation, and collision? Fisher’s green hedges seem to blur with the red of the cochineal, which was used by not one but three artists in COLA: Rodriguez, Katie Grinnan, and Alice Könitz in works for the exhibition. The colors look like juice boxes, street corners, stoplights. Before Starbucks received enormous media attention for their use of cochineal dye in the signature Frappuccino, the vivid pinky-red clutched by a fresh manicure composed a striking LA tableau.

The impressive artists in COLA this year embody the triumphs and trepidations of a group show, where negotiations of identity, civic pride, and mid-career ambition ricochet off each other to form a complex mass. The COLA 2019 show comes at an important turning point for the gallery: in July, the Frank Lloyd Wright’s Hollyhock House is up for nomination as a UNESCO World Heritage site. The nomination would guarantee the secured protection of Aline Barnsdall’s bequest and undoubtedly draw a larger number of visitors to the gallery and accompanying facilities. Cochineal dye, as far as we know, lasts forever without fading. I can only hope for the same at the Hollywood hilltop.